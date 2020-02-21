Gwyneth Paltrow asked guests to wear no make-up to her intimate GOOPGLOW beauty event which she hosted on Wednesday (19.02.20)
Gwyneth Paltrow asked guests to not wear make-up to her intimate Goop beauty event.
The 47-year-old actress hosted a wellness summit on Wednesday (19.02.20), in which she asked her famous friends to arrive barefaced so they could enjoy her GOOPGLOW beauty products.
Gwyneth shared snapshots of the bash on Instagram and captioned: ''No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth.''
Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis, Erin Foster, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe and Samantha Ronson all arrived at the event and were gifted a three-piece GOOPGLOW starter kit, which featured five packs of skin-supporting ingestible powder supplements, an overnight peel, and body luminiser.
Attendees then dined on an antioxidant-boosting menu, with dishes including salmon steak with kale.
In between courses, Chinese medicine practitioner Laura Erlich offered treatments to target stress, sleep, and anxiety.
Guests were also treated to a conversation, led by artist Alexandra Grant, about the perception of beauty and ageing.
Demi later wrote on her social media posting a photo of the 'Iron Man' star and Alexandra: ''What an incredible night makeup-free with these extraordinary women. Thank YOU both for sharing your light, love and wisdom!
''Beauty is more than what you see, it is what you feel. So grateful to be included in such a powerful, memorable and meaningful evening! #goopglow.''
Meanwhile, Gwyneth recently slammed negative comments about her Goop brand.
Reports claimed the company is offering ''questionable health advice'' through its new Netflix series 'The Goop Lab', as she claims any negativity surrounding her brand is ''bulls**t''.
She said: ''We think that that's all clickbait and bulls**t. People are able to criticise us now in opportunistic ways. It's a cheap and easy way to try and drive traffic to these sites.''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
