Gwyneth Paltrow has hit back at a troll who doubted she can cook.

The Goop founder has released four cookbooks since 2011, her most recent being last year's 'The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal', and the 'Shallow Hal' star was left outraged when a follower questioned her kitchen skills during an Instagram Live recently.

She fumed: ''Do I actually cook? Yes, I f***ing cook. God dammit, you think I would pretend to write cookbooks if I didn't cook?''

Many of her fans stuck up for the 46-year-old actress.

She added: ''Thank you for defending me, and f*** that person.''

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star's fiery response to her critic comes after she admitted she has more confidence now she is older.

Gwyneth - who has Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin - always ''felt so funny'' about the way she looks, but despite her hang ups, she's started to feel ''more and more [her]self'' in recent years, thanks to the ageing process.

She said: ''I've always felt so funny about my looks. I think that it's very rare to think that you're a beautiful person, and so, I feel like every other woman, like I don't see that when I look in the mirror.

''I think for me it's more internally feeling ... you know, as I go on in life and I feel more and more myself and less judgmental about myself, my values become clearer to me, I can be in integrity all the time, which was much harder when you're a younger woman and you're trying to please and juggling all this stuff.''

The 'Iron Man' star - who is married to Brad Falchuk - knows she's considered to be a ''beautiful woman'' within the film industry, and says she was initially concerned about getting older because she thought it would mean she'd no longer be ''f**kable''.

She added: ''I have this other added bizarre layer, which is I've been considered to be this woman ... This beautiful woman.

''That's sort of how I've been considered, not by everyone, but it's a weird thing to be ... I don't mean in a pejorative way objectified, but sort of like cast as something and put in a box. Then I think when you come to age, if you have this broad identity as that, what does it mean to get wrinkles and get closer to menopause? And all these things, and it's like, what happens to your identity as a woman if you're not f**kable and beautiful?''