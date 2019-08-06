Gwyneth Paltrow was left fuming after a social media troll insisted the actress mustn't be able to cook.
Gwyneth Paltrow has hit back at a troll who doubted she can cook.
The Goop founder has released four cookbooks since 2011, her most recent being last year's 'The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal', and the 'Shallow Hal' star was left outraged when a follower questioned her kitchen skills during an Instagram Live recently.
She fumed: ''Do I actually cook? Yes, I f***ing cook. God dammit, you think I would pretend to write cookbooks if I didn't cook?''
Many of her fans stuck up for the 46-year-old actress.
She added: ''Thank you for defending me, and f*** that person.''
The 'Avengers: Endgame' star's fiery response to her critic comes after she admitted she has more confidence now she is older.
Gwyneth - who has Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin - always ''felt so funny'' about the way she looks, but despite her hang ups, she's started to feel ''more and more [her]self'' in recent years, thanks to the ageing process.
She said: ''I've always felt so funny about my looks. I think that it's very rare to think that you're a beautiful person, and so, I feel like every other woman, like I don't see that when I look in the mirror.
''I think for me it's more internally feeling ... you know, as I go on in life and I feel more and more myself and less judgmental about myself, my values become clearer to me, I can be in integrity all the time, which was much harder when you're a younger woman and you're trying to please and juggling all this stuff.''
The 'Iron Man' star - who is married to Brad Falchuk - knows she's considered to be a ''beautiful woman'' within the film industry, and says she was initially concerned about getting older because she thought it would mean she'd no longer be ''f**kable''.
She added: ''I have this other added bizarre layer, which is I've been considered to be this woman ... This beautiful woman.
''That's sort of how I've been considered, not by everyone, but it's a weird thing to be ... I don't mean in a pejorative way objectified, but sort of like cast as something and put in a box. Then I think when you come to age, if you have this broad identity as that, what does it mean to get wrinkles and get closer to menopause? And all these things, and it's like, what happens to your identity as a woman if you're not f**kable and beautiful?''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...