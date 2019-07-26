Gwyneth Paltrow feels ''less judgemental'' about herself now that she's older.

The 46-year-old actress says she's always ''felt so funny'' about the way she looks, but despite her hang ups, she's started to feel ''more and more [her]self'' in recent years, thanks to the ageing process.

She said: ''I've always felt so funny about my looks. I think that it's very rare to think that you're a beautiful person, and so, I feel like every other woman, like I don't see that when I look in the mirror.

''I think for me it's more internally feeling ... you know, as I go on in life and I feel more and more myself and less judgmental about myself, my values become clearer to me, I can be in integrity all the time, which was much harder when you're a younger woman and you're trying to please and juggling all this stuff.''

The 'Iron Man' star knows she's considered to be a ''beautiful woman'' within the film industry, and says she was initially concerned about getting older because she thought it would mean she'd no longer be ''f**kable''.

She added: ''I have this other added bizarre layer, which is I've been considered to be this woman ... This beautiful woman.

''That's sort of how I've been considered, not by everyone, but it's a weird thing to be ... I don't mean in a pejorative way objectified, but sort of like cast as something and put in a box. Then I think when you come to age, if you have this broad identity as that, what does it mean to get wrinkles and get closer to menopause? And all these things, and it's like, what happens to your identity as a woman if you're not f**kable and beautiful?''

But now, the Goop founder doesn't care about her image, because she's more confident in her looks.

Speaking on Goop's new 'The Beauty Closet' podcast, she said: ''Luckily, what's happening at the same time in parallel ... you just start to like yourself.

''I think you get to a point where it's almost like your sort of pulchritude is waning in a way and your inner beauty is really coming out. And so, it's this funny shift that's happening, it's like you feel so good, you know who you are, hopefully you value the relationships in your life and your work and your contribution to the world. When you're in your 40s that's the idea, but then you're like, 'Wow, I have crow's feet, damn!' ''