Gwyneth Paltrow is ''at a point'' where she quite likes herself.

The 'Mortdecai' star feels blessed to be ''liberated from the chains'' of other people's perceptions of herself and doesn't worry what others might think about her.

Asked how she trusts her Goop audience to go along with what she says without making any judgements about the content, she told Australia's Women's Health magazine: ''They're not without judgement. When you're at the forefront of something that's new, people can get really reactive, 'This is crazy! Why are you doing this?' Then, five years later, everyone's fine with it.

''So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point - which is helpful. Also, when someone doesn't like something you do, or doesn't share your interest in something, that doesn't have anything to do with you. One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgement about yourself about that very thing.

''If someone's like, 'You d**k, you have red hair!' and you've got brown hair, it doesn't bother you. It's a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people's perceptions of you. It's part of wellness, working at that. I've gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.''

It comes after the 44-year-old actress revealed she works hard to see the ''positives'' in her divorce from Chris Martin.

She said: ''I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I didn't blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100 percent accountable?

''What if I checked my own s**t at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship? What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I've ever done in my life.''