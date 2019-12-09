Gwyneth Paltrow gifted herself a vibrator in Goop's Christmas commercial.

The 47-year-old actress stars in the festive advertisement for her lifestyle brand's limited-edition fashion line G. Label, and in one scene she can be seen going to place the sex toy in a stocking, before deciding to keep it for herself instead.

In the clip, the narrator explains: ''Do something for others, but don't forget about No. 1 ... yes, that is a vibrator.''

Elsewhere in the video, Gwyneth can be seen trying on various outfits for her Christmas parties, as well as accepting help with her hair and make-up as she's rushed off her feet with festive preparations.

The narrator adds: ''Find your favourite look, or 11 of them. Look fabulous in each one. And get super high ... in your heels, of course.''

The 'Iron Man' star's cheeky advert comes after she previously sold a $4,000 ''dirty weekend sex kit'' through Goop, which featured a range of items from a $82 massage oil to a 24-carat gold sex toy costing $3,500.

At the time, the website said the products - which were worth a total of almost $4,300 - were a must-have, adding: ''These five clean, nontoxic essentials are virtually guaranteed to ignite and/or reenergise sexual vibes.''

Meanwhile, Gwyneth recently said her ambition has been ''unleashed'' with Goop.

She said: ''In the '90s, when I was coming up, it was a very male-dominated field,'' she says. ''You used to hear, 'That actress is so ambitious,' like it was a dirty word.

''[Now, with Goop,] my ambition has been unleashed.''