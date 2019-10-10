Gwyneth Paltrow has confessed that she finds the amount of Marvel films out there so ''confusing'', that she forgets how many she has actually been in.
Gwyneth Paltrow forgets which Marvel films she's starred in.
The Oscar-winning actress admits that the amount of Marvel films is ''confusing'', so much so that she finds it hard to remember which ones she's been in.
She told Elle magazine: ''It is confusing because there are so many Marvel films, and to be honest, I haven't seen very many of them.''
Gwyneth has played 'Pepper Potts' in seven Marvel films, but forgot her appearance in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' during a discussion earlier this year on Netflix show Chef's Table.
Her co-star Jon Favreau explained that the pair had been filming 'Spider-Man' in Atlanta, which puzzled Gwyneth.
She said: ''Spider-Man? We weren't in Spider-Man. I was in Avengers.''
Jon then explained the scene to Gwyneth as she realised her memory lapse.
She exclaimed: ''That was Spiderman. Oh my God!''
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously revealed that Gwyneth had no idea that Samuel L Jackson featured in the MCU, despite the fact that they had been in films together.
Kevin described an incident when filming, saying: ''Gwyneth Paltrow was asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors were jumping in saying, 'What are you talking about? He's Nick Fury! You've been in movies with him.'''
The 'Shakespeare in Love' star said: ''It's really stupid because I'm a 47-year-old mother.
She added that her forgetfulness had become a 'joke' on the internet.
However, Gwyneth will not have to worry about forgetting any longer, as she revealed earlier this year that she plans to retire from the MCU.
She said: ''I mean, I'm a bit old to be in a suit and all that is point. I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked in to it. I was friends with ['Iron Man' director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to the fans.''
