Gwyneth Paltrow is focusing on her lifestyle brand Goop and thus her acting career is taking a back seat.
Gwyneth Paltrow says acting is taking a back seat as she turns her focus to her lifestyle brand Goop.
The 'Mortdecai' star has realised she can't do everything - film a movie and run her company as well as be a parent to Apple, 13, and Moses, 11 - and whilst she ''grew up in an acting family'', she is liking running her company ''better'' at the moment.
She said: ''As much as I thought 'I can do everything, I can run my company and then go to Louisiana and do a movie,' I can't, especially with having kids there's just no way. I've been doing little things here and there because ... I do think that does help our brand and how we're trying to grow. But I also don't want it to.
''I want Goop to not rely on me so much, so we're thinking about when we scale do we need to leverage me for this product line or do we not. If we have a paid asset without me that outperforms one with my face, I do jumping jacks. I grew up in an acting family ... but right now, I just like this better.''
The 44-year-old actress and entrepreneur enjoys being the leader of her lifestyle brand and encourages everyone at the company to ''speak straight''.
She added: ''We encourage good communication, or 'speaking straight,' as we like to call it. When someone comes into my office and says they are going to speak straight, it's my cue to bring my best self forward.''
And Gwyneth believes Goop has been so successful because it started off ''creating content without an eye to profitability''.
Speaking at Fast Company Magazine's 3rd annual FC/LA: A Meeting of the Most Creative event, she added: ''[We earned trust] because we started out creating content without an eye to profitability. I'm a student, a traveler and mother, [what was on the site] were my questions, and it took a long time before we monetised that.''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
