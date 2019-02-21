Gwyneth Paltrow has filed a countersuit against a man who claimed she crashed into him while skiing three years ago.

The 46-year-old actress has denied Terry Sanderson's allegations he sustained serious injuries when she caused a collision after losing control of her skis at the Deer Valley Resort, Utah, back in February 2016, insisting it was actually him who ''took her out from behind''.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, Gwyneth - who has children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin and is now married to Brad Falchuk - had been enjoying skiing lessons with her family when the 69-year-old doctor ''plowed into her back'', causing her to sustain a ''full body blow''.

The 'Iron Man' star expressed her anger and Terry ''apologised'' to her, but she was left ''shaken and upset'' by the incident to decided to ''quit skiing for the day even though it was still morning''.

The lawsuit stated: ''She did not knock him down. He knocked her down. He was not knocked out. Ms. Paltrow was skiing carefully. She skied slowly to stay behind her children, who were receiving skiing instruction slightly further down the mountain.''

Eric Christiansen, a skiing instructor also being sued by Terry, logged what had happened in an incident report and was told by the medic he had ''not seen Ms. Paltrow'', though the man previously claimed the log was falsified to protect the actress.

Gwyneth is seeking ''symbolic damages'' of around $1, as well as her legal fees, in order to ''defend this meritless claim'' as she believes the lawsuit is simply an ''attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth''.

Terry previously claimed he had suffered a ''permanent traumatic brain injury'' and four broken ribs in the incident after the Goop founder allegedly lost control of her skis and collided with him from behind.

His lawsuit stated the 'Shakespeare in Love' actress had picked herself up and carried on without checking if he was okay.

According to his court documents, Tom says that on top of his injuries, he also suffered loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, disfigurement and medical expenses.

He is now seeking damages from the 'Shallow Hal' star in excess of $3.1 million, and is also taking legal action against Deer Valley Resort for the alleged actions of the instructor.