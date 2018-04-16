Gwyneth Paltrow feels like the ''luckiest'' person after celebrating her engagement to Brad Falchuk over the weekend.
The 'Mortdecai' star and her fiancé Brad Falchuk were overjoyed to have the support of their friends as they marked their upcoming nuptials with an event at Los Angeles Theatre.
Gwyneth wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you #ryanmurphy for the most incredible evening to celebrate our love. There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude. @giambattistavalliparis I will never get over my gorgeous dress. @georgieeisdell thank you. @hairbylorenzomartin thank you. @teamsaltzman thank you.
''Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness. (sic)''
Gwyneth and Brad previously confirmed their engagement in a sweet message earlier this year.
The couple said in a joint statement: ''We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.''
And Gwyneth doesn't imagine she'll have a ''big'' wedding with Brad.
She said: ''I think I'm [too] old to have a big wedding and a big ole white dress and all that. I gotta dial it back ... It's a life-long project. I think that there are certain people who have a really hard time with intimacy. I always say, I'm a good sister. I'm a good daughter. I'm a good girlfriend. I'm a good mother. That romantic slice of the pie chart of my life has always been where I find my deepest work ... I just am trying to towards intimacy instead of being scared of it and I'm really lucky that I found a partner that's patient and loves me and is willing to help me with my process.''
