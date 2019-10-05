Gwyneth Paltrow is starting to feel a ''sense of finite''.

The 'Goop' founder says she is at a point in her life where she wants to focus on ''really squeezing all the juice out of life'' whilst she still can.

She said: ''I feel like I have so much still to learn as a human being. I also feel like I have much to learn as a mother of teenagers and as a wife, so in many ways, I feel like a work in progress. Career wise, I really hope to continue to grow my company. I hope to impact people's lives positively with it, and I just want to keep growing. I am at that point in life where you start to feel a sense of finite. When you're 27, you don't feel the same way - but when you're 47, you start to think, 'Okay, wow ... this thing is probably half over at least.' I just want to really squeeze all the juice out of life and make it worthwhile.''

And the 47-year-old actress and businesswoman admits she is getting ''grumpier'' as she gets older and has much ''less patience''.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she added: ''The older I get, the grumpier I get and the less patience I have to grin and shake hands. In all seriousness, I do think there's always an upside in life to being around people outside of your personal life. You're putting work into the world and people interact with you - and it's really lovely especially as I've moved into the business side of things.''