Gwyneth Paltrow is starting to feel a ''sense of finite'' and she is at a point in her life where she wants to focus on ''really squeezing all the juice out of life''.
The 'Goop' founder says she is at a point in her life where she wants to focus on ''really squeezing all the juice out of life'' whilst she still can.
She said: ''I feel like I have so much still to learn as a human being. I also feel like I have much to learn as a mother of teenagers and as a wife, so in many ways, I feel like a work in progress. Career wise, I really hope to continue to grow my company. I hope to impact people's lives positively with it, and I just want to keep growing. I am at that point in life where you start to feel a sense of finite. When you're 27, you don't feel the same way - but when you're 47, you start to think, 'Okay, wow ... this thing is probably half over at least.' I just want to really squeeze all the juice out of life and make it worthwhile.''
And the 47-year-old actress and businesswoman admits she is getting ''grumpier'' as she gets older and has much ''less patience''.
Speaking to OK! magazine, she added: ''The older I get, the grumpier I get and the less patience I have to grin and shake hands. In all seriousness, I do think there's always an upside in life to being around people outside of your personal life. You're putting work into the world and people interact with you - and it's really lovely especially as I've moved into the business side of things.''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
