Gwyneth Paltrow feels like a ''21-year-old'' again, now she is planning her wedding to fiancé Brad Falchuk.
The 'Goop' founder can't wait to marry her fiancé Brad Falchuk and is excited about ''everything'' to do with her big day.
She said: ''I'm excited about everything! I've never had a wedding before. So even though I'm 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.''
And the 45-year-old actress is enjoying getting her friends involved in the planning too.
She told People magazine: ''We haven't really started making any formal plans [but] it's kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends. They send me pictures of dresses - they're as excited about it as I am. It's pretty cute.''
Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously admitted she doesn't imagine she'll have a ''big'' wedding with Brad and instead would prefer a low-key ceremony.
She said: ''I think I'm [too] old to have a big wedding and a big ole white dress and all that. I gotta dial it back.''
Despite her marriage looming, Gwyneth - who has Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - has confessed she has a fear of intimacy.
She explained: ''It's a life-long project. I think that there are certain people who have a really hard time with intimacy. I always say, I'm a good sister. I'm a good daughter. I'm a good girlfriend. I'm a good mother. That romantic slice of the pie chart of my life has always been where I find my deepest work ... I just am trying to towards intimacy instead of being scared of it and I'm really lucky that I found a partner that's patient and loves me and is willing to help me with my process.''
