Gwyneth Paltrow says her ex-husband Chris Martin would ''take a bullet'' for her.

The 44-year-old actress has remained close to the Coldplay frontman, despite their divorce, for the sake of their children - Apple, 12, and Moses, 10.

She said: ''He's at my house every single day. We have our own lives but we still have our family life.

''And to this day, Chris would take a bullet for me. Even though I'm not his wife. I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce.''

And the 'Mortdecai' star insists her boyfriend Brad Falchuk doesn't mind as he has a close friendship with his former wife Suzanne Falchuk, with whom he shares kids Isabella and Brody.

Asked what her boyfriend thinks about the pair's arrangement, she told the February issue of InStyle magazine: ''He has his own version of it, his own family where it's not a couple but it's a family.''

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Gwyneth would be open to the idea of getting married again and having a baby with Brad.

A source said: ''Gwyneth and Brad are talking seriously about marriage and are in the process of picking a day at the end of autumn. They want something low key, most likely in the desert where they often go for weekend breaks. Gwyneth has started working with a planner. She's a traditional person and wants a proper commitment.

''Gwyn and Brad are crazy about each other. There was chemistry from day one and she likes to think they are 'twin flames'. which is an even stronger romantic connection than soulmates. She's also very keen to try for a baby with Brad.

''She's always talked about having a third child in her forties, even when she was with Chris, but the thought of doing this with Brad feels right. But first things first - a wedding. People might be surprised that she's planning to get married again but she doesn't care. She feels lucky to have found Brad.''