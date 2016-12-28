Gwyneth Paltrow insists she stopped worrying about ageing when she turned 40.
Gwyneth Paltrow isn't worried about ageing.
The 'Iron Man 3' star insists she stopped caring about getting older when she turned 40 and quipped it was like a ''free software upgrade''.
She told the February issue of InStyle magazine: ''When I turned 40, I felt like I got this free software upgrade that I wasn't expecting. It just happened.
''Suddenly I was like, 'Oh, this is fantastic: I don't care! I like myself, and I'm just going to live my life. I'm going to stop worrying and tearing myself down.'''
Meanwhile, the 44-year-old actress previously insisted she has ''never played by the rules''.
She shared: ''When I look back at my professional life thus far, I realise two things: I have never played by the rules and I have always had a fierce loyalty to my instincts, sometimes to terrible outcomes. When I was acting all the time, I sometimes p****d off the wrong people and chose the wrong movies.
''There were some great choices, too, but they were not made with careful consideration or big picture strategy. I have always slightly been wrestling with this punk rock asshole kid inside me who wants to buck tradition and do things her own way. Sometimes that has landed me in hot water, but it's all gotten me to where I am today.''
And Gwyneth - who has Apple, 12, and Moses, 10, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - admits it was tough moving from the film industry to running her own lifestyle website Goop.
She added: ''I (basically) walked away from a career where people kissed my ass to being grilled by a VC or my board. I used to worry about myself and myself alone, and now I am responsible for the livelihoods of 50+ people.
''These days I spend every waking hour trying to execute on a strategy I created with my team to make goop the number one global lifestyle brand (a girl can dream), while trying to get us to profitability before my series B runs out. All while being as professionally fulfilled and happy as I have ever been in my life. More so.''
