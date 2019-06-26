Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't live with Brad Falchuck so they don't ''ruin the excitement'' of their marriage.

The 'Shakespeare in Love' star married producer Brad - who has teenagers Brody and Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik - last year, and recently surprised her fans by revealing she and her spouse don't live together, saying he only spends four nights a week at her home and the rest of the time with his kids at his own house.

And now, her intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm has said she gave Gwyneth - who has Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, from her marriage to Chris Martin - the advice to live separately from Brad, as she believes it will help them keep the spark alive in their relationship.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', Michaela said: ''When couples start living together, they ruin the excitement. That's true for anyone, Hollywood star or regular commoner.

''Spend time apart. That could be ten minutes at the end of the work day, it could be having separate rooms, or separate houses. separate houses ... do how much time you need.''

Gwyneth, 46, first spoke of her living arrangement with Brad, 48, earlier this month, when she claimed her friends are all envious.

She said: ''Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing.''

The couple are known for being unconventional, as they previously went on a family holiday for their honeymoon, where they even invited Coldplay frontman Chris and his then-girlfriend Dakota Johnson, whom he is now believed to have split from.

The 'Contagion' actress previously admitted pulling together a blended family isn't easy and her stepson in particular found things difficult at first.

She said: ''I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls. If you're not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.

''My stepson, for example, he had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together. I'm not his mother, he's not my son, but he knows he is very special to me.''