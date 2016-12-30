Gwyneth Paltrow has learned to lover herself more since she turned 40 and no longer stresses over what other people think of her.
The 44-year-old mother-of-two - who has 12-year-old daughter Apple and 10-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband, Coldplay's Chris Martin - has opened up about having more body confidence as she has matured and how she no longer ''tears herself down'' over people's comments.
She told the February issue of InStyle magazine: ''When I turned 40, I felt like I got this free software upgrade that I wasn't expecting.
''It just happened. Suddenly I was like, 'Oh, this is fantastic: I don't care! I like myself, and I'm just going to live my life. I'm going to stop worrying and tearing myself down.'''
Meanwhile, the 'Iron Man 3' actress - who setup weekly lifestyle newsletter Goop in 2008 - previously admitted she feels ''blessed'' to have developed lines on her face because she believes they map the ''ups and downs'' of her life.
She said: ''Of course I have wrinkles [and] grey hair. But I genuinely love it. This is who I am.
''I have been through incredible ups and downs. And I feel so blessed that I have the wrinkles to tell the story.''
The blonde beauty has never felt as good as she does in her 40s and wouldn't turn back the clock to a time before she had her children.
She explained: ''I feel good about it. I think it's incredibly sexy. ... And I wouldn't want to erase years off my face or to travel back in time for anything.''
