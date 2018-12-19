Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing her In Goop Health Wellness Summit to London in June next year and the event will include panel talks, fitness classes and wellness experiences.
Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health Wellness Summit is coming to London.
Following the launch of the 46-year-old actress's health and wellbeing brand in Britain, the 'Iron Man' star is bringing the immersive event to the UK capital in June next year and the event will include panel discussions, alternative medicine talks, fitness classes and wellness experiences.
The 'Shakespeare In Love' actress admits London has ''always been a second home'' of Goop and she wants to explore the opportunities the UK has to offer.
Speaking to British Vogue, Gwyneth - who lived in London when she was married to ex-husband Coldplay frontman Chris Martin - said: ''Goop was born in London and it's always been sort of a second home. We had a great store opening in September and felt incredibly welcomed by the city and also like there's a real opportunity for us.''
The summit will also explore sexual health, emotional wellness and relationships, and Goop's chief content officer Elise Loehnen explained that she feels there's an untapped market for wellness in the UK and hopes that the event can ''spark change'' in those who attended.
Elise said: ''People are really interested and curious and there is probably equal interest in wellness in London [as there is in LA] which is not yet matched by what's available. It was a no-brainer to bring In Goop Health to London. The hope is that one thing during the day will spark change for you - one thing will really resonate deeply, whether it's a health tip or the way that you think about your mother or how you're holding yourself in your relationship. And the hope is that that one thing is potentially life-changing, if that makes sense. Small tweaks spark big changes in our experience.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...