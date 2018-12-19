Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health Wellness Summit is coming to London.

Following the launch of the 46-year-old actress's health and wellbeing brand in Britain, the 'Iron Man' star is bringing the immersive event to the UK capital in June next year and the event will include panel discussions, alternative medicine talks, fitness classes and wellness experiences.

The 'Shakespeare In Love' actress admits London has ''always been a second home'' of Goop and she wants to explore the opportunities the UK has to offer.

Speaking to British Vogue, Gwyneth - who lived in London when she was married to ex-husband Coldplay frontman Chris Martin - said: ''Goop was born in London and it's always been sort of a second home. We had a great store opening in September and felt incredibly welcomed by the city and also like there's a real opportunity for us.''

The summit will also explore sexual health, emotional wellness and relationships, and Goop's chief content officer Elise Loehnen explained that she feels there's an untapped market for wellness in the UK and hopes that the event can ''spark change'' in those who attended.

Elise said: ''People are really interested and curious and there is probably equal interest in wellness in London [as there is in LA] which is not yet matched by what's available. It was a no-brainer to bring In Goop Health to London. The hope is that one thing during the day will spark change for you - one thing will really resonate deeply, whether it's a health tip or the way that you think about your mother or how you're holding yourself in your relationship. And the hope is that that one thing is potentially life-changing, if that makes sense. Small tweaks spark big changes in our experience.''