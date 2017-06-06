Gwyneth Paltrow has broken her foot.

The 44-year-old actress' appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Monday night (05.06.17) certainly raised eyebrows as she hopped up from behind the sofa, rather than making a grand entrance from backstage like the rest of the guests, and then scrambled over the furniture so that she didn't have to walk in her heels.

When asked how she broke her foot by host Jimmy Kimmel, she said with a laugh: ''I was rushing around my house and I was trying to pack my son for a fifth grade retreat, and I collided with the sofa. I've gotta stop this toe-breaking thing!''

But this isn't the first time the blonde beauty has broken a bone as she has admitted she's regularly walking into things and has broken her toes about ''eight or 10 times.''

She explained: ''I've broken toes probably about eight or 10 times.''

And with a painful, swollen foot, Gwyneth is no doubt concerned about running around after children Apple, 13, and 11-year-old Moses -whom she has with her ex-husband Chris Martin - when they break up for their summer holiday from school in just a few weeks.

Asked if she's planning to send her kids to camp, she said: ''No. I like them!''

She added with a giggle: ''My parents would send me for eight weeks to camp, so if you want to know why I have so many issues...''

Gwyneth first went to all-girls camp when she was 13 years old and has admitted she actually thoroughly enjoyed the experience because she was able to go horse riding.

She explained: ''I actually loved camp. I went to a great camp in Vermont on Lake Champlain. It was an all-girls camp called Brown Ledge. It was riding and theatre and water skiing and it was fantastic. I loved it. My first summer, I was 13, I think I came back like a pack of Camel Lights (cigarettes) a day.''