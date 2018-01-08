Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk feel ''incredibly lucky'' to be engaged.
Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged to Brad Falchuk.
The 'Goop' founder has confirmed that she and the 'Glee' co-creator have taken their relationship to the next level.
The couple said in a joint statement: ''We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.''
Rumours that Gwyneth and Brad were engaged started to surface in November last year, where a source claimed the proposal was inevitable.
The insider said at the time: ''They both knew it would happen, but it wasn't a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn't a rush.''
It comes after Gwyneth - who has been dating Brad for three years since splitting from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin - admitted she has messed up ''so many relationships''.
She explained: ''I've f***ed up so many relationships. I'm actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I'm at my potentially most vulnerable and f***ed up in the romantic slice of the pie.
''It's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship ... I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person. So, if you don't have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it's really hard to claim success.''
Meanwhile, the 'Mortdecai' actress previously said she feels she is ''at a point'' where she quite likes herself.
She shared: ''It's a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people's perceptions of you. It's part of wellness, working at that. I've gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.''
