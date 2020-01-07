Gwyneth Paltrow's stylist thinks she was ''naked in the most beautiful way'' at the Golden Globe awards
Gwyneth Paltrow was ''naked in the most beautiful way'' at the Golden Globe awards.
The 'Politician' actress turned heads at the ceremony on Sunday (05.01.20) with her see-through tulle Fendi gown and her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, thinks her choice of dress reflected the Goop founder's ease with herself.
Elizabeth told The Hollywood Reporter: ''She's naked in the most beautiful way.
''That café au lait colour on her sun-kissed body is like, 'Wow!'
''She's not saying, 'Look at me.' It's a person saying, 'I'm comfortable in my skin, inside and out.
''[The dress] is not wearing her in any way, shape or form.'''
Elizabeth admitted the ruched detail-gown was the first option she showed her client and it instantly ''made her so happy'', though they also spent a lot of time taking photos in various lighting conditions to ensure the tulle undergarments made to accompany the dress didn't expose Gwyneth in the wrong places.
While the outfit - which was accessorised by Bulgari diamonds - created a divisive reaction on social media, the 47-year-old actress' stylist thought it was a symbol of empowerment.
She said: ''Gwyneth is willing to really go for things, and I respect who she is as a powerful women. I couldn't accomplish half of what she's done. So I wanted to empower her with her clothing choice to say, 'Practice what you preach.'
''Her whole thing is about health, wellness, fun, business. She takes all sorts of risks. It's about her body, her beauty, her elegance.''
After the ceremony, the 'Iron Man' actress admitted she was glad to be heading home to rest.
She shared a photo on Instagram of her reclining back in a car with her feet up on the seat in front of her and wrote: ''The best part of the night is always getting home.''
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...