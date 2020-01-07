Gwyneth Paltrow was ''naked in the most beautiful way'' at the Golden Globe awards.

The 'Politician' actress turned heads at the ceremony on Sunday (05.01.20) with her see-through tulle Fendi gown and her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, thinks her choice of dress reflected the Goop founder's ease with herself.

Elizabeth told The Hollywood Reporter: ''She's naked in the most beautiful way.

''That café au lait colour on her sun-kissed body is like, 'Wow!'

''She's not saying, 'Look at me.' It's a person saying, 'I'm comfortable in my skin, inside and out.

''[The dress] is not wearing her in any way, shape or form.'''

Elizabeth admitted the ruched detail-gown was the first option she showed her client and it instantly ''made her so happy'', though they also spent a lot of time taking photos in various lighting conditions to ensure the tulle undergarments made to accompany the dress didn't expose Gwyneth in the wrong places.

While the outfit - which was accessorised by Bulgari diamonds - created a divisive reaction on social media, the 47-year-old actress' stylist thought it was a symbol of empowerment.

She said: ''Gwyneth is willing to really go for things, and I respect who she is as a powerful women. I couldn't accomplish half of what she's done. So I wanted to empower her with her clothing choice to say, 'Practice what you preach.'

''Her whole thing is about health, wellness, fun, business. She takes all sorts of risks. It's about her body, her beauty, her elegance.''

After the ceremony, the 'Iron Man' actress admitted she was glad to be heading home to rest.

She shared a photo on Instagram of her reclining back in a car with her feet up on the seat in front of her and wrote: ''The best part of the night is always getting home.''