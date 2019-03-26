Gwyneth Paltrow upset her daughter when she posted a photo of the teenager on Instagram.

The 'Iron Man' actress - who has Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin and is married to Brad Falchuk - posted a candid selfie of herself and her oldest child on a skiing trip, prompting the youngster to comment that she's told her mother to ask for her ''consent'' before sharing her image online.

Gwyneth had posted the picture along with apple, ski, and heart emojis and Apple - whose own Instagram account is private - commented: ''Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.''

But the 46-year-old actress couldn't see the problem because most of her daughter's face was covered by her ski helmet and sunglasses.

She replied: ''You can't even see your face!''

The last time the Goop founder had posted a picture of Apple was to mark National Daughter Day in September.

She captioned that post: ''Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life.(sic)''

Meanwhile, Gwyneth recently admitted she was keen to ''reinvent'' divorce when she and Chris split in 2014.

The former couple famously explained they were ''conscious uncoupling'' when they went their separate ways, and the 'Avengers' actress has now said the phrase was coined as a way to try and skip past the pain of divorce and move straight to a place where she could be friends with the Coldplay singer.

She said: ''I just thought, 'I wonder if there's a way to circumvent that and just go directly to the point where we're friends.' We're family, that's it. We can pretend we're not, and hate each other ... or, let's try to reinvent this for ourselves.''