Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin spent Thanksgiving together.

The former couple may have gone their separate ways in 2014 but they are still close for the sake of their two children, Apple 14, and Moses, 12, so spent the holiday celebrating with them, along with the 'Iron Man' actress' new husband, Brad Falchuk, and the Coldplay frontman's girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

A source told People magazine: ''They're a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together.''

Meanwhile, Chris, 41, recently admitted he was left feeling ''worthless'' after splitting from Gwyneth after 10 years of marriage and suggested his commitments to the band had caused ''problems'' in his personal life.

He said: ''Through the course of the next album 'Mylo Xyloto', it was pretty clear that I was doing well in some parts of my life and really not well in others.

''When we're on tour, it's just a little bubble, you become institutionalised. And this is why a lot of frontmen have problems in their personal lives.

''Towards the end of the 'Mylo' tour, it was a very difficult period for about a year or so of ­feeling completely worthless and nothing to anybody.

''I was just like, 'I'm a mess', really, because I can't enjoy the great things around me.

''Then, of course, I went through a break-up with Gwyneth.

''Listen, I'm never going to moan, I'm grateful for everything, but it was pretty touch and go.''

The 'Fix You' singer's bandmates, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, and their former manager Phil Harvey were all extremely concerned for their friend at the time.

Phil admitted: ''Your mind can go to the worst case scenario. 'I was worried about him to the extent that I was just really glad to get a text in the morning just to know he was OK.''

Will said: ''It was evident that things were very difficult for Chris and that he was unhappy.

''We sort of felt helpless in a way. Naturally it's distressing when your friend is going through something so traumatic.''