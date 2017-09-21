Celebrity chef Kate McAloon has revealed Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin stuck to a super strict diet when she worked for them and most meals consisted of vegetables.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's former chef has revealed they ate almost nothing but ''vegetables'' when he worked for the ex-married couple.
The 44-year-old actress and the Coldplay frontman - who announced their split in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage and divorced in July 2016 - stuck to a super strict diet of vegetables when they employed Kate McAloon, and she's disclosed the one-time lovers removed sugar and dairy from their diets.
Speaking to News.com.au, Kate revealed: ''When I first started cooking for Gwyneth and Chris it was when she was doing the first 'Iron Man' movie. I had a brief from their assistants ... they eat nothing. They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables.''
But after some time working for 40-year-old Chris and Gwyneth - who used to follow a macrobiotic diet - Kate began to add more ingredients and flavours to their meals, which were noticed and enjoyed by the pair.
She explained: ''When I got there I was trying to stick to the brief and I realised as I started adding more ingredients in, they said 'Your food is getting better'. That's what happens when you eat more than grass!''
Kate, 49, has cooked for other A-List celebrities including Miranda Kerr, Steven Spielberg and Courteney Cox and says her success is down to the fact that her food ''tastes good and is healthy''.
And she says her least fussy customer was supermodel Miranda.
She spilled: ''Miranda's great. She walks the talk ... she really does eat like she says she does. I met Miranda when she was with Orlando [Bloom]. They both love my curries, light chicken or vegetarian curries with coconut, as well as quinoa, salmon and vegetables. I do a chicken salad with a lot of fresh herbs and chia puddings for breakfast. She tries not to eat anything with chemicals, no rice, just the lower GI carbs. But she has the 80/20 rule that she sticks to ... so eating healthily 80 per cent of the time and having a treat the other 20 per cent.''
