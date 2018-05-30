Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have enjoyed a sun soaked getaway with their children as they prepare for their wedding.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoyed a sun soaked getaway with their children as they prepare for their upcoming wedding.
The couple - who are set to tie the knot shortly - headed to Cabo with their kids for one more holiday before they become man and wife.
A source told E! News: ''They had the beach to themselves and spent a lot of time on the sand swimming in the ocean and relaxing. The weekend was very relaxing and Gwyneth and Brad seemed happy to just sit back and watch the kids run free.
''They spent a lot of time sitting at the beach chatting. Every once in awhile they joined the kids for a dip in the ocean and to talk to friends. They were both very social and friendly with their friends. Everyone had a great time together and didn't want to leave.''
Meanwhile, Gwyneth - who has Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - previously insisted neither her nor Brad want anymore children.
She said: ''Neither of us want more kids. We're on the same team. It's always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families, and it's hard.''
However, the 45-year-old actress gets on really well with her ex-husband now but admits it wasn't always that easy.
She added: ''Chris and I had days in the beginning when it was really hard. I didn't want to see him. I didn't want to eat dinner with him, and he didn't want to eat dinner with me. In our case, we're really lucky because we see eye to eye. Chris and I are really lucky because we really agree fundamentally about how to raise the children. We have similar principles and values. I absolutely trust him ... I'm just going to focus on what I love about Chris, and there's so many things to love about him, and I still do that.''
