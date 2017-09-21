Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she has questioned her decision to put acting on the back burner.
The Academy Award-winning star has focused her attention on her Goop lifestyle brand since its launch in 2008 and while Gwyneth remains committed to her business interests, she's admitted to having second-thoughts about her life choices while on the set of the upcoming 'Avengers' movie.
Gwyneth - who stars as Pepper Potts in the Marvel movies, but no longer sees her acting career as her priority - shared: ''I went to Atlanta to do 'Avengers 4', so I'm in and out for that, and it's weird to go back and forth. We're growing fast, and balls are dropping all the time.
''But honestly, I was on set and thought, 'You sit here for two hours sipping tea, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle are making me laugh hysterically - why the hell did I give this up?'''
Gwyneth, 44, has no plans to direct a movie in the near future but she has revealed she would love to front her own TV show.
The health-conscious star - who revealed her team is still in a ''brainstorming phase'' - said the show would focus on the wellbeing of its guests.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gwyneth explained: ''What we are thinking of doing is a TV show with the working title 'The Radical Wellness Show'. I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness.
''We would want it to feel more Vice-y in its vibe, but we're just in the brainstorming phase. We signed on with Ben Silverman's production company, Propagate, to help us formalise and pitch it.''
