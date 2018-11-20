Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle platform Goop could be heading to Netflix.

The 46-year-old actress - who has children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin - has reportedly held early talks to land her own series based on her multi-million pound brand on the streaming service

An insider has told 'Entertainment Tonight' that a deal has been discussed, but both Goop and Netflix have chosen not to confirm the report.

It would come as no surprise, as in September, the 'Shallow Hal' star revealed her hopes for Goop to land a ''wellness'' discussion-style TV show.

She said at the time: ''What we are thinking of doing is a TV show with the working title 'The Radical Wellness Show'.

''I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness.

''We would want it to feel more Vice-y in its vibe, but we're just in the brainstorming phase.''

Gwyneth - who is married to TV writer Brad Falchuk - founded the brand in 2008 and it began as a weekly newsletter giving healthy living advice and an insight to her own loves, before expanding into an online portal with recommendations for all aspects of modern life for visitors.

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' star recently branded criticism of the website as completely unfair.

Over the years Goop has been lambasted for recommending controversial treatments such as vaginal steaming, which may not have the health benefits stated, and urging users to purchase costly products, such as a $15,000 14-karat-gold sex toy, which are unaffordable to most people.

Gwyneth is adamant most of the criticisms are unfounded and are knee-jerk reactions to headlines rather than constructive.

She said: ''I've had a couple days over the last three months where I was like, 'F**k it.' This is so deeply unfair and I wish that people would actually read the article or do their homework before they are vitriolic about it.''

The Oscar-winner admits she felt like an ''imposter'' when she first launched her venture but Goop was something she felt she needed to create because she was feeling ''burnt out'' as an actress at the time.

She explained: ''I felt more like an imposter when I was starting my business, Goop. Having grown up, like, on the floor watching, you know, this Broadway star sing around the piano and this actor come for dinner and being always around actors - it was who I was. I never felt as an actor like an imposter. I definitely felt insecure and I definitely felt like I don't know where I'm going with this. But I never felt like a fish out of water or I don't belong here because I really had come from it but I definitely felt like an imposter when I was setting up my business and first monetising it.''