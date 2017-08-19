Gwendoline Christie was told she would ''probably never'' make it as an actress because of her height.
Gwendoline Christie was told she would ''probably never'' make it as an actress because of the way she looks.
The 38-year-old actress is most known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in the hit HBO fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones', but the blonde beauty - who stands at an impressively tall 6' 3'' - was told when she graduated from The London Drama Centre in 2005 that she'd find work scarce because of her height.
She told Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph: ''I went to a brilliant drama school but was made aware that I would probably never work because I didn't look the same as most actors. I told my agent that I'd love to work on screen, he said, 'Well, good luck with that'.''
It isn't the first time the star has opened up about her body either, as she previously credited the hit drama with forcing her to face up to her insecurities.
She said: ''I remember when I had my hair cut off, the armour, the mud ... I completely changed the way that I looked. I knew I had to overcome the things that I was uncomfortable with, like my androgyny, my height, my physical strength, feeling like an outsider, being told I was an outsider. It's definitely given me more confidence.''
Meanwhile, Gwendoline loves playing strong women on-screen because she never understood why women are portrayed as being secondary to men.
She explained: ''Even when I was very young, I didn't understand why the women had to have the boring parts. I didn't understand why the women had to be submissive. They predominantly seemed to be of one type - they were often beautiful, but I didn't understand the relationship between virgin or w***e, mother or sex object.''
Gendry has been living under Cersei Lannister's nose for quite some time now.
The director would love to take the films in a different direction.
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...