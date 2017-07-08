Gwendoline Christie admits it is ''special'' to be a part of the 'Star Wars' movie and every day on set is exciting.
Gwendoline Christie thinks it is ''special'' to be a part of the 'Star Wars' franchise.
The 38-year-old actress is still amazed she was cast as Captain Phasma in 'Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens' - a role she will reprise in the next installment, 'The Last Jedi' - and admits every day on set is still very ''exciting''.
She said: ''It's so special. Everyone there... I can't express to you... everyone there is so enthusiastic and delighted.
''I loved 'Star Wars' from when I was really little. I didn't think I'd be in a 'Star Wars' film.
''Whoever things they're going to be in a 'Star Wars' film? Every day is really exciting.''
And Gwendoline says her enthusiasm is shared by all of the cast and crew.
She added to Total Film magazine: ''There's a childlike enthusiasm as well, everyone from the director down says, 'Woah, we're doing 'Star Wars'.' ''
The 'Game of Thrones' star feels very grateful she's been offered a very diverse range of roles throughout her career.
She said: ''I've always been interested in playing as diverse a range of roles as possible.
''I was very lucky to go to drama school and that instilled in me the desire to play as many roles as possible and to look at different kinds of human beings.
''And I've been enormously lucky to be in 'Game of Thrones', to play that wonderful character (Brienne of Tarth).
''I think it's also incredibly valuable for there to be characters that exhibit strength.
''I think that is valuable in our entertainment at present to see that, particularly at the moment.''
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...