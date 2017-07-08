Gwendoline Christie thinks it is ''special'' to be a part of the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The 38-year-old actress is still amazed she was cast as Captain Phasma in 'Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens' - a role she will reprise in the next installment, 'The Last Jedi' - and admits every day on set is still very ''exciting''.

She said: ''It's so special. Everyone there... I can't express to you... everyone there is so enthusiastic and delighted.

''I loved 'Star Wars' from when I was really little. I didn't think I'd be in a 'Star Wars' film.

''Whoever things they're going to be in a 'Star Wars' film? Every day is really exciting.''

And Gwendoline says her enthusiasm is shared by all of the cast and crew.

She added to Total Film magazine: ''There's a childlike enthusiasm as well, everyone from the director down says, 'Woah, we're doing 'Star Wars'.' ''

The 'Game of Thrones' star feels very grateful she's been offered a very diverse range of roles throughout her career.

She said: ''I've always been interested in playing as diverse a range of roles as possible.

''I was very lucky to go to drama school and that instilled in me the desire to play as many roles as possible and to look at different kinds of human beings.

''And I've been enormously lucky to be in 'Game of Thrones', to play that wonderful character (Brienne of Tarth).

''I think it's also incredibly valuable for there to be characters that exhibit strength.

''I think that is valuable in our entertainment at present to see that, particularly at the moment.''