Gwendoline Christie will star alongside Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck in the upcoming independent comedy 'The Friend'.
Gwendoline Christie has joined the cast of 'The Friend'.
The 'Game of Thrones' actress will star alongside Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck in the upcoming independent comedy, which will be directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite.
The film will follow the extraordinary real-life story of Nicole (Johnson) and Matthew Teague (Affleck), whose best friend Brad Ingelsby (Segel) decided to put his life on hold and move into the couple's house after discovering Nicole had six months to live.
It is unknown yet who Gwendoline, 40, will play in the film.
Production will start next month in Fairhope, Alabama.
Kevin Walsh, Michael Pruss, and Ryan Stowell will produce for Ridley Scott's Scott Free banner with Teddy Schwarzman for Black Bear Pictures, who are set to finance the entire project, while Scott himself will serve as an executive producer and Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler will serve as executive producers alongside Ingelsby, Teague, Scott and Ted Deiker.
In a statement, Matthew previously said: ''I'm thrilled and honoured to see the story come to life this way, thanks to the filmmaking vision of Gabriela Cowperthwaite and a script that Brad Ingelsby and I worked on closely together.
''It captures what's at the heart of the story: deep love and loss, and the saving grace of friendship, to have the talents of Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel and Casey Affleck help the story live on is remarkable.
''And I'm grateful to Scott Free and Black Bear, who have been both passionate and sensitive from day one. I hope the story gives people an honest glimpse of what it means to face mortality, and the value of having a true friend at your side, when that moment comes.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...