Gwendoline Christie is ''open to offers'' for more work, now that 'Game of Thrones' is coming to an end.

The 40-year-old actress has played Brienne of Tarth on the HBO fantasy drama series since season two, but as the show is set to air its eighth and final season later this month, Gwendoline has said she needs to start looking for other work, because she ''loves cash'' and wants to keep the money rolling in.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (03.04.19): ''Now it's the last season, I don't need to worry about being employed for another year with a company. I am open to offers. I love cash! Cash is king.''

Meanwhile, Gwendoline recently warned viewers they are ''going to need therapy'' after watching the final episodes of the show - which is based on the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' novels by George R.R. Martin - because they ending is ''so emotional''.

She said: ''You're going to need therapy. I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help. I think it's going to make me incredibly emotional. We're all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it's been a truly incredible thing to be a part of.''

And her co-stars are equally as excited for the world to see how the series ends, as Emilia Clarke - who plays Daenerys Targaryen - previously teased that ''everything'' from the costumes to the camera checks have been ''more intense'' than ever before.

She said: ''[Camera] checks take longer, costumes are a bit better, hair and makeup a bit sharper - every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of 'this is it.' Everything feels more intense.''

'Game of Thrones' is set to air its final season on HBO from April 14.