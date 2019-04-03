Gwendoline Christie is ''open to offers'' for more work now that 'Game of Thrones' is coming to an end, because she ''loves cash''.
Gwendoline Christie is ''open to offers'' for more work, now that 'Game of Thrones' is coming to an end.
The 40-year-old actress has played Brienne of Tarth on the HBO fantasy drama series since season two, but as the show is set to air its eighth and final season later this month, Gwendoline has said she needs to start looking for other work, because she ''loves cash'' and wants to keep the money rolling in.
Speaking on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (03.04.19): ''Now it's the last season, I don't need to worry about being employed for another year with a company. I am open to offers. I love cash! Cash is king.''
Meanwhile, Gwendoline recently warned viewers they are ''going to need therapy'' after watching the final episodes of the show - which is based on the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' novels by George R.R. Martin - because they ending is ''so emotional''.
She said: ''You're going to need therapy. I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help. I think it's going to make me incredibly emotional. We're all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it's been a truly incredible thing to be a part of.''
And her co-stars are equally as excited for the world to see how the series ends, as Emilia Clarke - who plays Daenerys Targaryen - previously teased that ''everything'' from the costumes to the camera checks have been ''more intense'' than ever before.
She said: ''[Camera] checks take longer, costumes are a bit better, hair and makeup a bit sharper - every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of 'this is it.' Everything feels more intense.''
'Game of Thrones' is set to air its final season on HBO from April 14.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...