Gwendoline Christie has admitted she is terrified that her 'Star Wars' character Captain Phasma won't return in 'Episode IX' as she is ''invested'' in the character.
Gwendoline Christie is terrified her 'Star Wars' alter ego Captain Phasma won't return in 'Episode IX'.
The 39-year-old actress stars as the commander of the First Order's legions of Stormtroopers in the sci-fi saga's new trilogy and can be seen in 'The Last Jedi' and she is desperate for her character to feature in future films.
Speaking to The Times newspaper, Christie said: ''In truth I don't know. And that scares and upsets me because I really want to see this character explored. I'm actually very invested in the character now.
''And that's genuine. That's not just chat. It has opened up a chain of stories and events in my mind about who Phasma is.''
Christie - who shot to fame as Brienne of Tarth in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' - made her first appearance in 2015's 'The Force Awakens' and has described Rian Johnson's eighth movie as a ''progressive step forward''.
She said: ''I loved 'The Force Awakens'. And I really love 'The Last Jedi'. It feels like a progressive step forward. It's the idea of rigidity in one's thinking or never being able to see the other side. This lack of empathy. It's a choice.''
Captain Phasma has been likened to bounty hunter Boba Fett from the original 'Star Wars' trilogy and there has been rumours about a potential standalone film based around the fan favourite character from the original trilogy.
Although Christie is unsure about Phasma's fate, she teased that the rumours around the Boba movie are quite ''strong''.
She said: ''There's been a rumour as well that there's going to be a Boba Fett standalone movie. It's quite a strong rumour, but I genuinely don't' know for a fact.''
