Gwendoline Christie had ''long conversations'' about her character's backstory prior to filming 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 38-year-old actress - who is mostly known for playing Brienne of Tarth in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' - will take on the role of Captain Phasma in the upcoming eighth instalment of the sci-fi franchise, and has said she was ''utterly delighted'' by director Rian Johnson's willingness to listen to her ideas when it came to her character's backstory.

She said: ''Rian and I did have long conversations about this character and who she was, and I was utterly delighted in how willing he was to listen to my ideas and really thrilled to exchange them with him and hear his. He really is a master writer and director, and I think we've seen that in the films that he's made but I think that we truly will see that in the depths to which he goes in 'The Last Jedi'.''

And Gwendoline is also excited for people to learn more about her character through the release of 'The Last Jedi' companion novel written by Delilah Dawson, as well as a separate comic book about the Chrome Trooper.

She added to IGN.com: ''It fascinates me to be involved in something that also resonates in other incarnations of books or of merchandise, whatever it is, because people are connecting with the material that's outside just literally watching it. They're connecting with it in a way that's tactile, that's in their lives, that stimulates different parts of their brain, different part of their soul.''

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is due to hit cinema screens in December, and will see Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, and John Boyega reprise their roles, as well as the late Carrie Fisher - who passed away in December 2016 - making her final outing as Princess Leia.