Gwen Stefani stunned in a monochrome statement dress ahead of being awarded the Fashion Icon gong at the People's Choice Awards 2019.

The 'What You Waiting For' hitmaker was honoured at the music ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night (10.11.19).

The singer wore a beautiful white Vera Wang dress, which was completed with a statement ruffled train that had the words 'Fashion Icon' written on it. The dress was partnered with velvet thigh-high black boots and matching long black gloves.

Elsewhere, Zendaya impressed with a beautiful one-shouldered gown by Christopher Esber. The stunning outfit showed off her midriff, with sparkling detailed straps around the tummy to accentuate her slim figure.

The Kardashians ensured they would appear on the best dressed list for the People's Choice Awards, with momager Kris Jenner dressed in a black Alexander McQueen suit, complete with silver detailing. Kim Kardashian West wore a stunning Versace gown of a tight blue snakeskin variety. Khloe Kardashian opted for an outfit by new designer LaQuan Smith, a gold bralette which she teamed with a sheer top. She accessorised with a Judith Leiber dollar note clutch bag, which cost a whopping $5,695. Kourtney Kardashian chose an outfit by designer Naeem Khan, a stunning two part embellished suit.

Meanwhile, another big winner at the event, Pink arrived on the red carpet with her entire family. For herself, she opted for a pastel pink and black suit but her children - Willow, eight, and Jameson, two - stole the show with their accessories. Willow wore a bright pink and red dress, accessorising it with a My Little Pony toy, which she wore around her neck like a scarf.