Gwen Stefani is planning to release a Christmas album.

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker has reportedly been working on a selection of new music to drop in the autumn time, so that the catchy singalong songs are ready to wriggle their way into the charts in the run up to the festive season later this year.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Christmas music from Gwen is on the way.''

According to BMI records, the 47-year-old singer has registered a handful of titles for her holiday playlist, including a track she co-wrote with her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Although details of the LP are being kept tightly under wraps for now, a fan page has managed to get their hands on the five song titles she's registered, which include 'Christmas Eve,' 'My Gift Is You,' 'Under the Christmas Lights,' 'When I was a Little Girl', and 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas', so far.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Gwen has teamed up with Blake - who she has been dating since 2015 - as the pair previously worked on the collaboration 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' while they were employed as coaches on 'The Voice'.

She said at the time: ''Anytime I've ever collaborated with anyone, it's always my favourite. But to do something with him -- because he's so talented and comes from such a different world -- to make music together, it was just so shocking! So amazing to do it live and share it with everybody.''