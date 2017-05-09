Gwen Stefani has thanked her boyfriend Blake Shelton for introducing her to country music.

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker has been dating the handsome singer since 2015 and has admitted she never would have paid attention to his genre of music if they hadn't have got together but is thrilled he's opened her eyes to country because she's learnt ''so much'' more about her heart.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I've been opened up to this whole new world of music that I didn't even know about, and it's been super fun this time because I have a country artist. Between this whole couple of years getting to know country music, but then looking for songs for this little girl who's, like, 15 ... I have so much new music in me, and I love that. That's my favourite part about being here. I would never have been open to it. I've learned so much about heart, your heart in music, just by listening to country music.''

Gwen, 47, also admires how relaxed her beau is about his talent.

She explained: ''In the greatest way, like, he's at ease no matter where, whether he's just playing around the house ... He doesn't care about sounding good, which is great.''

The couple famously fell in love in November 2015, while co-starring on 'The Voice' together, but the 40-year-old country singer admits while he doesn't understand everyone's fascination with their relationship, he can see why they can't understand how he managed to be with the blonde beauty.

He said recently: ''In people's defence, I think it's so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me. I don't blame 'em.''

The 'God Gave Me You' singer - who started seeing Gwen months after he finalised his divorce from Miranda Lambert in July 2015 - admits he and the starlet are ''numb'' to the fact their romance is in the spotlight and are used to the rumours that circle about them.

He added: ''I don't think it's mellowed out, really. I think we don't pay as much attention anymore. We're numb to it. Any time you see a story about us, it's either that it's a fake relationship or that we're already married. Or we're gonna get married, or she's on her second set of twins. Or, you know, I'm sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!''

Gwen has sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, three, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.