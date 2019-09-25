Gwen Stefani is still surprised 'Just A Girl' was such a big hit for her.

The No Doubt singer says the song was one of the first she had ever written and to this day, it still shocks her that it did so well because she was so ''naive'' when she wrote it.

She said: ''When I wrote the song, I was just so naive. I hadn't written very many songs ... and I didn't even know who I was. I was just getting in touch with that feeling when you're born, if you're female, you don't think about it - you're just a human. Then, through life, you sort of start to realise, 'Oh, someone just whistled at me, what does that mean?'''You get this kind of, like, power through your sexuality, but then you're kind of vulnerable at the same time, because all of a sudden you're a victim, like, 'I can't drive late at night? Why?' You have all these awarenesses as you're getting older and I just wanted to write a song about that ... It was sarcastic. I never thought anyone would hear the song or that I would be sitting here talking about it all these years later, but I feel proud of it.''

The song was used in the recent 'Captain Marvel' movie and Gwen admits she was ''screaming in the movie theatre'' when she heard her track playing.

Speaking on The View, she added: ''I was sitting there with my kids ... and the song just kept going. I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' I was screaming in the movie theatre.''