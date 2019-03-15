Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas residency is ''draining''.

The 'Sweet Escape' hitmaker feels ''honoured'' to perform ''every single night'' at the Zappos Theater, inside Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino but admitted the shows take their toll on her.

She said: ''It feels like a marathon! It's so physical, it's so emotional, it's so draining, but it's so rewarding.

''I feel so honoured.... It's been pretty magic. I'm pretty lucky.''

The 49-year-old singer always feels overwhelmed when she first steps out onto the stage but she quickly finds her feet and develops a ''need for attention'' from the audience.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I get up and think, 'What am I? Who am I? What am I doing? But then something just clicks in and I just have this need for attention from these people.''

And Gwen - who has three sons from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale and is dating Blake Shelton - admitted there is a lot of pressure in having a residency because it means people have travelled from a long way to see her, so she feels ''blessed'' to have been trusted with the gig.

She explained: ''Everyone is coming to you from all over the world and it's just tall order. You're up against Vegas, and all the other shows and all the other activities, and people like flew in and are having a weekend, and it's a big deal.

''I feel really blessed. I know they're not just handing [residency shows] out to anyone.''

For every ticket purchased for Gwen's shows, $1 is donated to the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, Nevada's only non-profit childhood cancer centre and they recently named a new examination room in honour of the No Doubt frontwoman.

She said of the honour: ''I walked through [the facility] today and it's so inspiring and [I was] so blown away by the fighters, the brave kids, the families, the parents. I feel really blessed to be here.''