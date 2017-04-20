Gwen Stefani still gets nervous on stage.

The 'Used To Love You' hitmaker admits she still finds it tricky stepping up on stage to perform but is able to relax a bit more once the ''adrenaline'' kicks in.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''It's been all these years and I still, when I do live music ... I still get nervous. It's crazy. Anything can happen, you know? It's that adrenaline.

''It's amazing, I love it. I get the beating heart, you know what I mean? I can't imagine what they [the artists] feel like.''

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old singer recently joined her boyfriend Blake Shelton on stage as he performed at the Crash My Playa festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

And things are going great for Gwen and Blake, with the 'Came Here To Forget' hitmaker recently gushing about his girlfriend.

He said: ''I love talking about Gwen, are you kidding me? It's been just an eye opener to be with someone like her. Believe it or not ... I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I've ever met in my life. It's been good for me to be with somebody that's so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart. And she's hot. Have you seen her? I mean look at that!''

Whilst Gwen says Blake ''kissed her back to life'' after her tough split from Gavin Rossdale.

She added: ''A year and a half ago, I was in a pool of tears. And I was so disappointed, and I was so low, I didn't think that there was any way I could pick myself back up. I just remembered that God gave me a gift and I just wanted to use that gift again so badly.

''I just started pouring my heart into music. And music has saved my life. I'm so thankful to everyone around me who helped me this year, it was a magical time. I want to say thank you to everyone who ever listened to my music, to my children, to my family. To Blake Shelton for kissing me back to life, thank you so much. I'm blown away.''