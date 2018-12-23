Gwen Stefani got the perfect Christmas present - when Blake Shelton filmed a festive music video with her.

The 'Hollaback Girl' says it was ''such a gift'' to have her partner join her to film a video for 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' because he ''hates'' making videos usually.

She said: ''It was such a gift because he hates doing videos. Literally, for his own videos he's like, 'You got two hours and then I'm out of here.' He just - it's not his thing. So for him to be able to put the time in for a whole day and do that video with me was just a dream. I was all excited about how it turned out and it was a lot of fun.''

The 49-year-old singer is releasing a deluxe version of 2017's 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' as well as two brand new songs, 'Cheer for the Elves' and 'Secret Santa', and she says there is something so ''magical'' about Christmas songwriting.

Speaking on Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast, she explained: ''Like, you get to have that moment with everyone's memories and their families and their holiday. It's like you're part of their celebration and the backdrop of their lives. Honestly, songwriting is so magical, but to do Christmas songwriting was another level for me.''

Meanwhile, Gwen previously confessed her and Blake have ruined their Christmas surprises for one another.

She shared: ''It's so hard. He has everything. I feel like we were both sitting there going, 'Promise me you're not going to get me anything. Let's just not get gifts this time.'''