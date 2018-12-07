Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have ruined their Christmas surprises for one another.

The No Doubt singer admitted she's found it ''hard'' to choose the perfect present for her boyfriend because he already has ''everything'' and they each pretend they're simply not going to bother buying gifts.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she said: ''It's so hard. He has everything. I feel like we were both sitting there going, 'Promise me you're not going to get me anything. Let's just not get gifts this time.' ''

The 49-year-old singer thought she'd found the perfect gift for the 'Voice' coach because she knew he needed a leaf blower, but after browsing the selection on offer on the Home Depot website, she made a terrible mistake when she asked her assistant to look at the one with the best reviews.

She explained: ''I sent it to this group text with all of our friends on it on accident. So he wrote back and said, 'Yeah, that's the perfect gift!'

''I blew it with the leaf blower! He confessed that he had actually bought one a week ago already.''

But Blake, 42, has had equally bad luck when it came to getting a gift for Gwen, coming up with what he thought was the perfect present after they browsed Black Friday sales together - only for her to buy the same item for herself.

She said: ''He helped me because he's my best friend. And I'm like, you know, 'Do you like this jacket? I'm gonna get it, no it's too expensive. I'm not going to get it.' But then I got it.

''So he saw it and snuck bought it behind my back, but then when it came and I had it, he was like, 'I got you that! That was your Christmas present!' so now I have two of them.''