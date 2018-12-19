Gwen Stefani has praised Pharrell Williams for giving her ''confidence''.

The 49-year-old singer has teamed up with Pharrell on a number of her biggest hits including 'Hollaback Girl' and 'Wind It Up', and she has now said that the producer always ''believed in'' her, and gave her the confidence to be herself through her music.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' alongside Pharrell, she said: ''I feel like it was a cultural collision. At first, we were coming from such different worlds but yet we were so similar in so many ways. We had the same interests, just love for life and art and music. It was just an amazing mashup of people to be together.

''And I feel like he just always gave me this crazy confidence, and he believed in me in this way that I didn't. I didn't see myself the way that he saw me. So I don't know ... We just try crazy stuff all the time.''

The 'Rich Girl' singer is no stranger to heaping praise on those close to her, as she often gushes over her boyfriend Blake Shelton - whom she met following her split from former husband Gavin Rossdale, and when Blake had just separated from his ex-wife Miranda Lambert - and recently revealed she's still on cloud nine when it comes to their romance, as she believes they'll last ''forever''.

When asked if she thinks her relationship with Blake will stand the test of time, Gwen said: ''I hope so, yeah!''

And although their romance is still going strong, the 'Cool' singer - who has sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, four, with former spouse Gavin - doesn't feel any ''pressure'' to tie the knot with Blake any time soon.

She said: ''There is zero pressure ... when there's trauma, the way that we had trauma back in the day. Going through all these hard times, [you] get to a place where you find somebody that's like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life - we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.''