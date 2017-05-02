Gwen Stefani is making a good recovery after she ruptured her eardrum last week.

The 47-year-old singer cancelled a planned appearance at the 21st Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala after she suffered the injury during a flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, but her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, has confirmed Gwen is on the road to recovery.

He shared: ''She's getting better. Something like that is just slow, when you pop-blow your eardrum out, I don't even know how that happens. But, she says she can hear now.''

In fact, Blake revealed Gwen will be fine to return to action later today (02.05.17) on 'The Voice'.

He told ET Online: ''She'll be all right.''

Meanwhile, Blake recently admitted he ''doesn't blame'' people who question why he is with Gwen.

The couple fell in love in November 2015, while co-starring on 'The Voice' together, but the country singer can see why people are surprised by their relationship.

Appearing on the 'Today' show alongside Gwen, he admitted: ''In people's defence, I think it's so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me. I don't blame 'em.''

However, the 'Used To Love You' hitmaker told her boyfriend he's ''crazy'' to think that.

Blake - who started seeing Gwen months after he finalised his divorce from Miranda Lambert in July 2015 - also claimed that he and Gwen are ''numb'' to the focus on their relationship.

He explained: ''I don't think it's mellowed out, really.

''I think we don't pay as much attention anymore. We're numb to it.

''Any time you see a story about us, it's either that it's a fake relationship or that we're already married. Or we're gonna get married, or she's on her second set of twins. Or, you know, I'm sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!''