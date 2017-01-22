Gwen Stefani joined Blake Shelton on stage on Saturday night (21.01.17).

The 'Used To Love You' hitmaker surprised fans when she stepped on stage during her boyfriend's set at the Crash My Playa festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Following Blake's performance of 'Footloose', Gwen came on stage to sing No Doubt's hit 'Hella Good'.

Meanwhile, the 'Came Here To Forget' hitmaker previously gushed about Gwen, who he started dating following the end of her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

He shared: ''I love talking about Gwen, are you kidding me? It's been just an eye opener to be with someone like her. Believe it or not ... I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I've ever met in my life. It's been good for me to be with somebody that's so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart. And she's hot. Have you seen her? I mean look at that!''

And Gwen isn't afraid of thanking her boyfriend for everything he has done for her, admitting he ''kissed her back to life''.

She said: ''A year and a half ago, I was in a pool of tears. And I was so disappointed, and I was so low, I didn't think that there was any way I could pick myself back up. I just remembered that God gave me a gift and I just wanted to use that gift again so badly.

''I just started pouring my heart into music. And music has saved my life. I'm so thankful to everyone around me who helped me this year, it was a magical time. I want to say thank you to everyone who ever listened to my music, to my children, to my family. To Blake Shelton for kissing me back to life, thank you so much. I'm blown away.''