Gwen Stefani isn't feeling any ''pressure'' to tie the knot with Blake Shelton, because they're trying to make sure they live ''in the moment'' as much as possible.
The 49-year-old singer has been romancing the country star since 2015 - when they both found each other after going through divorce, her from Gavin Rossdale and him from Miranda Lambert - and has said they're not putting any pressure on the idea of getting married, because they're trying to make sure they live ''in the moment'' as much as possible.
She said: ''There is zero pressure ... when there's trauma, the way that we had trauma back in the day. Going through all these hard times, [you] get to a place where you find somebody that's like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life - we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.''
But that's not to say the 'Sweet Escape' hitmaker isn't sure about her relationship with Blake, as when asked if she thinks their love is ''forever'', she added: ''I hope so, yeah!''
And although they might be in bliss in their romance, with Christmas (25.12.18) around the corner, Gwen - who has sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, four, with former spouse Gavin - admits they're struggling to buy presents for one another.
Speaking during an interview on the 'Today' show which aired on Wednesday (12.12.18), she said: ''We both are kind of out of ideas. We've been so blessed and so spoiled.
''I had this jacket that I really wanted and it was a little expensive and I didn't know if I was gonna get it. I was showing it to [Blake], and he tried to buy it for me for Christmas, but I bought it anyways, and it came, and he saw that I already had it, and he was mad about it.
''I did try to shop for fishing poles [for him] last night, but I was getting so bored.''
