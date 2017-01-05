Gwen Stefani is ''so happy'' to be announced as the new global brand ambassador for Revlon.

The 47-year-old singer songwriter is set to follow in the footsteps of fellow musician Ciara and actresses Halle Berry and Olivia Wilde as the new representative of the beauty company, and the 'Holla Back Girl' hitmaker has revealed she is thrilled she has been selected to be the new face of the brand's Choose Love campaign.

The star shared a video of her announcing the news on social media, she said: ''I am so happy to announce I will be choosing love with Revlon as their new global brand ambassador. Choose love.''

And the blonde beauty - who has sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and two-year-old Apollo with her former partner Gavin Rossdale - has captioned the Instagram post: ''New year, new news! So happy to announce that I'll be choosing love with @revlon as their new global brand ambassador. #ChooseLove (sic).''

And Gwen has revealed she accepted her new ambassadorial role because she believes the campaign is aligned to ''exactly'' where she is in her personal life, which is to love, be honest and positive.

Speaking previously about her latest venture, she said: ''They have this Choose Love campaign, which is full of choice and positivity and dreams and truth and I feel like that's aligning exactly with where I'm at in my personal life in the last couple of years and how I've had to kind of choose love, choose truth, choose to be positive and work my way back to a place of using my gift and sharing my love with people.''

And Revlon have revealed Gwen's signature beauty look makes her the ideal candidate for them.

Revlon's Chief Marketing Officer, Benjamin Karsch, explained: ''Gwen will clearly appeal to makeup enthusiasts.

''She's known far and wide for her red lips, so that's definitely part of the attractiveness as a brand ambassador for Revlon, but that's really combined with who she is as a person and also her love story.''