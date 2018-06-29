Gwen Stefani is ''inspired'' by her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker feels like her beau has ''changed'' her life and praised him for being an ''amazing all-round human''.

She said: ''He's my homeboy. He's my homey. He's just really an amazing all-around human so I feel so grateful for that. I celebrate him in the show! He's inspired me so much. He's changed my life.''

And the 48-year-old singer - who has sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, four, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - loves her family life but enjoys getting out on stage too.

She told Good Morning America: ''I'm so good to do my kids and do mom and hang out with my cute Blakey and all that but then when I get up there I realise it's in there still and I'm like, 'OK, I need this attention still. I like it.' So, it's always been there. It's whatever the gift that God gave me and I feel so grateful and I feel so humbled and honored to be in Vegas. To do a show like this, it's just another level and it's challenging in another way.''

Meanwhile, Gwen previously confessed that she has been ''unlucky in love'' in the past but is lucky to now have Blake.

She said: ''When I was a little girl, I had this plan that I was going to be a mom and have a bunch of kids and be a wife and have that perfect family. That's something I dreamed of for a long time. But my own love life experience wasn't what I thought it would be. I feel I had so much love to give inside me, but I was unlucky in love, which has been a blessing, because I've been able to write about that and share that and have this friendly, blessed musical career. But there was a point in my life where I felt like I was losing everything. I mean, there's unlucky in love, but then there's unlucky in love and I lost my ability to have any confidence - not just about songwriting, but about everything. My hopes and my dreams. I was actually losing myself.''