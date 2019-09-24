Gwen Stefani didn't know Blake Shelton ''existed'' before 'The Voice'.

The 'What You Waiting For' hitmaker admitted she had no idea about her boyfriend's existence or country music in general before they met.

Speaking on SiriusXM, she said: ''Before the show, I didn't know that he existed. I didn't know he was a human being on this planet and I didn't know much about country. Now I've learned about country and accepted that he's a true hillbilly ... He's literally a country jukebox. He knows every single song forever. I love that we're from different genres.''

Meanwhile, Gwen previously confessed she can't believe how ''perfect'' her relationship with Blake is.

She gushed: ''Life is full of surprises. I never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out but it works perfect. We're just having so much fun and we feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives.''

The 49-year-old singer also heaped praise on Blake, 43, for being a fantastic stepfather to her three sons - Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and five-year-old Apollo, her kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

She said: ''He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' It's hard. I got three boys.''

The No Doubt star also confessed to watching old interviews of her beau online because she is ''so obsessed'' with him.

She said: ''I am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and I watched old interviews between you guys because I'm so fascinated that he was alive back then; I didn't know him.''