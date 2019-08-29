Gwen Stefani is ''so happy to be back'' on 'The Voice' with her partner Blake Shelton.

The 'What You Waiting For' hitmaker feels ''pretty lucky'' to be on the NBC show alongside her boyfriend whilst Blake admits having her on set makes his day ''100 percent better''.

She said: ''I'm so happy to be back. My life changed so much on this show. And then to be with my best friend Blakey, and to be here with Kelly and John, I feel pretty lucky right now.''

Whilst Blake added in a video shared with People magazine: ''He literally makes my day 100 percent better.''

Gwen previously admitted she can't wait to work with her ''best friend'' Blake on 'The Voice' again.

She shared: ''To think that [Adam's] not going to be there is like bittersweet. And plus, like, being between him and Blake, the amount of laughter, I would have to like stop and massage my face, because it would hurt.

''But it's going to be fun, it's going to be exciting. I mean, Blake's my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work. I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun.''

And Gwen has admitted she and Blake - who will be joined on the panel by Kelly Clarkson and John Legend - have been having ''pillow talk'' about their plans and strategy for the upcoming season of the singing competition.

She said: ''We're starting to have pillow talk and we're discussing [the strategy]. Every season I've been on it, it's been a different version of being with Blake. So he's like, 'It's still gotta be competition' and I was like, 'You got it.' ... I'm so, so excited about it and so shocked. Every season that I've been back, it's been a shock 'cause they kind of wait till the last minute [to tell you]. I guess they really want you to be like, 'Please, take me.'''