Gwen Stefani can't believe how ''perfect'' her relationship with Blake Shelton is.

The 'What You Waiting For?' hitmaker has admitted that she never in her ''wildest dreams'' imagined she'd be dating a country ''cowboy'' star as a ''ska-like girl'' but says they are both ''so blessed'' to be in such a loving and ''fun'' relationship.

Appearing on the 'Today' show on Monday (23.09.19), Gwen gushed: ''Life is full of surprises. I never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out but it works perfect. We're just having so much fun and we feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives.''

Gwen, 49, also heaped praise on Blake, 43, for being a fantastic stepfather to her three sons - Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and five-year-old Apollo, her kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

She said: ''He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' It's hard. I got three boys.''

The No Doubt star also confessed to watching old interviews of her beau online because she is ''so obsessed'' with him.

She said: ''I am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and I watched old interviews between you guys because I'm so fascinated that he was alive back then; I didn't know him.''

Meanwhile, the couple could be heading down the aisle in the not so distant future, as an insider claimed the pair - who first started seeing each other in 2015 - talk ''a lot'' about marriage.

The source said: ''Gwen and Blake have come so far and are happier than they have ever been. Blake talks about Gwen nonstop. Just this week his friends were talking about how he glows when he refers to her. He gushes about her a lot and it's really sweet.

''They have talked a lot about marriage, but have decided that life has been so great that they don't want to rock the boat yet. They are so incredibly in love and have supported each other through tough times. They truly are best friends and have made their lives work together despite their very busy schedules.

''They both came from difficult situations and marriages that didn't last. They have worked hard to get past that and so appreciate what they have with one another. They feel as if they are soul mates and don't need a ring and a wedding at the moment.''