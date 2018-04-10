Gwen Stefani has said her relationship with Blake Shelton ''keeps getting better''.

The 48-year-old singer has been in a relationship with the country music star - who was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017 - since 2015, and has admitted their romance is going from strength to strength.

Speaking about her love life with Ellen Degeneres during an appearance on her talk show on Tuesday (10.04.18), Gwen said: ''He got sexier. It just keeps getting better and cuter and more country.''

The No Doubt singer - who has sons Kingston, 11, Zuma Nesta Rock, nine, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, four, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - then admitted she often feels nervous when faced with questions about her beau, before host Ellen asked her the most nerve-wracking question of them all - are they getting married?

Gwen attempted to dodge the question by asking Ellen for advice, to which the 60-year-old show host - who is married to Portia de Rossi - said: ''I love being married. I think you should get married.''

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker admitted to loving weddings and said her brood already ''love'' Blake, to which Ellen insisted she should keep the idea of tying the knot with the 41-year-old singer in her mind.

Gwen replied: ''I do. I think about it all the time.''

It comes after the 'Sweet Escape' singer claimed responsibility for Blake's Sexiest Man Alive title, as she insisted the 'God Gave Me You' singer doesn't even like doing photoshoots.

Speaking in December, she said: ''I feel totally responsible because he's just so not that person.

''He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot, you can never convince him to do it.

''For me its just that big old heart, and that sense of humour. He doesn't even take himself seriously, and he's just such an incredible person. And that's sexy to me.''