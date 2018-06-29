Gwen Stefani is ''envious'' of Jennifer Lopez's dancing skills - and her beauty.
The No Doubt frontwoman is following in the footsteps of the 'On the Floor' hitmaker by staging her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theatre and she's a big fan of the 'Shades of Blue' actress.
She said: ''I love her so much. She is so beautiful and her show is so -- she works so hard on that stage.
''The dancing, I'm obviously envious of that... and her beauty.''
Gwen - who has Kingston, 12, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, four, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - recalled how the late Prince warned her she was ''competition'' for 48-year-old Jennifer, but at the time she couldn't see the similarities between them.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The thing with Jennifer, we have a similar life, and back in the day, I remember Prince said to me... I don't know how he said it, but it was almost like, 'You guys are in competition.
''''And I remember being in his limousine with him and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?... I don't understand, I'm in No Doubt.' ''
But the 48-year-old singer acknowledged she and Jennifer - who has twins Max and Emme, 10, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - are actually so similar, she's even bought the star's old house and kept the decor the same.
She continued: ''We are the same age, and we just kind of went through our lives and we had kids the same time and, like, I ended up buying the house that she had. I live in her house that she put that marble in. Thank you, Jennifer. And then now I'm in her dressing room. So, I love her so much.''
The 'Used to Love You' singer made her Las Vegas debut on Wednesday (27.06.18) and had a great time, even though she felt ''sick'' with the pressure of making it work.
She said: ''I feel sick right now because it was so much work... the pressure of wanting it to be so great, and it's such a new place to be.
''It was magical, and also every time you play a new room, it's so different. The room is so intimate and kind of theater-y. [There were] so many things to get used to, but it was fun.''
